Opelika police investigating armed robbery at grocery store

The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Miscelania Guate Mex that occurred Apr. 10.

The cashier reported the suspect entered the store around 9:00 p.m. armed with a firearm and demanded money from the register.

He left the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 where you may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.