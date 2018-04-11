CSU hosts Columbus Police Department recruitment job fair - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CSU hosts Columbus Police Department recruitment job fair

(Source: Columbus State University) (Source: Columbus State University)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department may find its next recruits at Columbus State University.

Recruiters from the police department will be hosting a job fair at CSU’s recreation center.

Those interested in joining the force are invited to stop by.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

Powered by Frankly