SPECIAL REPORT: Former Auburn Tiger QB suits up for the Columbus Lions

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A former Auburn Tiger continues his football career in Columbus.

Jeremy Johnson looks to get on the track to the NFL by suiting up for the Lions this season. Signing Jeremy Johnson brought some attention to the Columbus Lions this offseason.

Auburn fans remember him for his time on the Plains, one filled with a lot of promise, and perhaps missed opportunity.

Now the young quarterback hopes to prove he's got what it takes to play on Sundays in the future, and his road starts in the Fountain City

Sports Leader 9's Paul Stockman sat down with Johnson to talk about his time with the Tigers, and the switch from blue and orange to blue and silver.



Week one of the 2018 season starts on Friday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. eastern inside the Columbus Civic Center when the Lions take on the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks.

