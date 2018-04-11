International businesses thriving and investing capital in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Companies from across the world are picking up shop and making a home in Opelika.

Mayor Gary Fuller said the multi-million dollar capital investment made by Aerocosta Global Systems Distribution is the most recent to continue the city's economic growth.

“Business is booming and we’ve been very fortunate. We’ve been blessed," said Fuller. “We’re not interested in just anybody. We’ve got great world-class companies.”

Fuller said his recent trips to Germany and Korea were for world-class companies. His trips were not only to recruit but to uphold relationships with current business.

“We’re recruiting companies that have higher paying jobs," said Fuller. "We want to keep going in an upwardly mobile manner.”



Aerocosta Global Systems Distribution is dumping a $13 million capital investment into Opelika. This new business along with Mando Corporation, Walmart Distribution Center, plus other big companies which made home in the industrial park, are a piece of the puzzle that's continuing to get bigger for the city.

Fuller said business investment also spills over to education in the city through a property tax. For every dollar invested industry wise, the schools benefit.

The city hopes to continue to pad wallets so retail and restaurants will grow as well.

“If you've got buying power, then you got something. You can go out and buy a car, you can improve living conditions for your family, and you can better educate your children," said Fuller.

