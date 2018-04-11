Community leaders celebrate another addition to the Dragonfly trails with ribbon cutting.

On Wednesday, the Mayor and community leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new addition to the Dragonfly Trails.

The new trail marks the completion of the first segment to the Dragonfly bringing the public 32 miles of beauty to Columbus.

It is providing Vidal connectivity through the Chattahoochee Riverwalk and the Frank K. Martin Bridge.

People who utilize the trails will now be able to access it from parks, numerous railroad crossings, and trail connectors.

“It’s a very exciting day for us, we’ve invested millions of dollars through various projects to have these dedicated biking trails so you’re not competing with the cars that are driving, you’re safe and sound," said Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

This is also part of the cities "Rails-to-Trails" project where they are putting old abandoned railroads to good use.

“It’s real transportation and I think when you see the connection being used there will be a lot of people that are using it to walk. To walk to the Riverwalk. When we get over to Martin Luther King, that section trail will be for people to use to walk to school or to grocery stores," said Ken Henson, Head of the Friends of the Dragonfly Fund

The MLK section will be the second segment to the dragonfly and they hope to have that done by the end up of the year.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.