CPD makes an arrest in the Melvin Ave. deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police made an arrest in the deadly Melvin Avenue shooting.

An investigation into the homicide led detectives to Yashicer Pritchett.

The shooting claimed the life of Tommy Marshall on March 23 around 4:52 p.m. after police responded to a welfare check on Marshall.

Pritchett was charged with murder and is expected to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m.

