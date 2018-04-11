Murder trial underway in shooting death of Columbus teen killed at Wilson Homes

After sitting in the Muscogee County Jail for nearly two years, a 19-year-old is facing a Columbus judge and jury.

Lernard Bonner is charged in the July 2016 shooting death of 16-year-old Lakeshia Moses, also known as “Ladybug.”

Moses was shot in the face while in bed at Wilson Homes Apartments.

One day later, police arrested then 17-year-old Bonner. Described as a simple investigation using two witnesses, and Facebook to find a suspect.

“In my 17 years of being in robbery and assault, this was probably one of the easiest murder cases I’ve ever worked on,” said an investigator while on the stand.

While the prosecution is arguing malice and intent in the shooting, the defense team is arguing that the shooting was accidental.

“There was no reason for {Moses} to be fearful of a handgun in the house. That’s just how these people lived. That’s what happened in this household,” said Nancy Miller, defense attorney for Bonner.

Miller also says there is lack of evidence regarding motive to the shooting which also proves her client’s innocence.

After hearing from a number of witnesses, the prosecution wrapped up their case Wednesday afternoon.

Bonner faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

He faces a life sentence in prison.



Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.