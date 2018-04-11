Chattahoochee Valley residents concerned for online safety after Facebook data breach

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spends his second day testifying before Congress, a national data breach scandal involving the social media site has users in the Chattahoochee Valley concerned for their online safety.More >>
An event to help prevent domestic violence took place Wednesday at the Columbus Public Library.More >>
A county and city are at odds end in East Alabama over who has jurisdiction of certain areas.More >>
After looking at the rate of murders committed in Columbus over the past few years, some religious leaders across the city met to announce their plans to help reduce crime.More >>
After sitting in the Muscogee County Jail for nearly two years, a 19-year-old is facing a Columbus judge and jury.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The injured squirrel, that has been named Katarina, was rescued from a fallen tree after a woman heard weeping sounds.More >>
