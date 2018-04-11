Chattahoochee Valley residents concerned for online safety after Facebook data breach

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spends his second day testifying before Congress, a national data breach scandal involving the social media site has users in the Chattahoochee Valley concerned for their online safety.

If you've ever taken a quiz, shopped online or listened to music through Facebook, you could be one of the millions of Facebook users in jeopardy of having their information sold or compromised.

“It's something that has actually affected you and you may not see it, but it's unethical," says Facebook user, Nathan Long.

Facebook says users should look for a link at the top their news feed informing them if their data was "improperly shared" in the alleged Cambridge Analytica scandal.

ABC News reports the scandal comes seven years after Facebook signed a consent decree with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ensuring it would not share people's personal data without permission from the users. The breach questions whether Facebook sold user’s personal information to third-party apps such as quiz sites and shopping applications.

“I’ve been trying to tell my mom, my grandma, and people who use it to find other social media outlets instead," says Long.

One way you can check if your Facebook profile allows the use of third-party apps is by clicking on 'Settings' in the upper right-hand corner drop-down menu and navigating to the 'Apps' and Websites' tab. There you’ll see a grid listing the apps that you’ve allowed to access your personal information.

“I personally like using Facebook," says Caleb Jackson.

“I feel like if you’re not doing anything suspicious then you shouldn't worry about anything.”

Its information such as those apps which experts believe are involved in the alleged scandal and breach of information.

Users can revoke access and remove third-party app usage by clicking on the box next to the logo, and selecting 'Remove.'

“All it takes is a click. They ask you on a quiz 'Which Mumford and Sons band member are you?' and the next thing you know, your information is dispersed everywhere," says Long.

ABC reports Cambridge Analytica responded in a statement last week denying wrongdoing and explained it had data from only 30 million users versus reports of 87 million users.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.