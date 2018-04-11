Ministers unite in Columbus to present plan to reduce crime in the community

An event to help prevent domestic violence took place Wednesday at the Columbus Public Library.More >>
A county and city are at odds end in East Alabama over who has jurisdiction of certain areas.More >>
After looking at the rate of murders committed in Columbus over the past few years, some religious leaders across the city met to announce their plans to help reduce crime.More >>
After sitting in the Muscogee County Jail for nearly two years, a 19-year-old is facing a Columbus judge and jury.More >>
Columbus police made an arrest in the deadly Melvin Avenue shooting.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
According to the ADL, the cards advertised white supremacist websites that include The Right Stuff, The Daily Stormer, and The Traditionalist Worker Party.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
A tiny fish could have a big impact on the Toyota-Mazda plant planned for Huntsville.More >>
Audio released by Cincinnati police suggests someone called 911 Tuesday claiming they were trapped inside a van near Seven Hills school.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
