Lunch and learn aims to prevent domestic violence fatalities in Columbus

An event to help prevent domestic violence fatalities took place Wednesday at the Columbus Public Library.

The Domestic Violence Roundtable Inc.’s Fatality Review Lunch and Learn revisited older cases of domestic violence to determine what, if anything, could have prevented the incidents.

Participants were given a case to review with the goal of finding something that will help future victims and their families. Annie Davis, with Domestic Violence Roundtable Inc., used a case of murder-suicide to explain exactly what to look for.

Davis encourages anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic violence to seek help.

