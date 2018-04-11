Lunch and learn aims to prevent domestic violence fatalities in Columbus

An event to help prevent domestic violence took place Wednesday at the Columbus Public Library.More >>
An event to help prevent domestic violence took place Wednesday at the Columbus Public Library.More >>
As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spends his second day testifying before Congress, a national data breach scandal involving the social media site has users in the Chattahoochee valley concerned for their online safety If you've ever taken a quiz, shopped online or listened to music through Facebook, you could be one of the millions of Facebook users in jeopardy of having their information sold or compromised. Our Chandler Morgan walks you through checking if your Facebook profil...More >>
As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spends his second day testifying before Congress, a national data breach scandal involving the social media site has users in the Chattahoochee valley concerned for their online safety If you've ever taken a quiz, shopped online or listened to music through Facebook, you could be one of the millions of Facebook users in jeopardy of having their information sold or compromised. Our Chandler Morgan walks you through checking if your Facebook profil...More >>
A county and city are at odds end in East Alabama over who has jurisdiction of certain areas.More >>
A county and city are at odds end in East Alabama over who has jurisdiction of certain areas.More >>
After looking at the rate of murders committed in Columbus over the past few years, some religious leaders across the city met to announce their plans to help reduce crime.More >>
After looking at the rate of murders committed in Columbus over the past few years, some religious leaders across the city met to announce their plans to help reduce crime.More >>
After sitting in the Muscogee County Jail for nearly two years, a 19-year-old is facing a Columbus judge and jury.More >>
After sitting in the Muscogee County Jail for nearly two years, a 19-year-old is facing a Columbus judge and jury.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
A joint military operation, possibly with France rather than the U.S. in the lead, could send a message of international unity about enforcing the prohibitions on chemical weapons.More >>
A joint military operation, possibly with France rather than the U.S. in the lead, could send a message of international unity about enforcing the prohibitions on chemical weapons.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
On April 24, 1981, a 21-year-old woman was found strangled to death along a road in Miami County, Ohio.More >>
On April 24, 1981, a 21-year-old woman was found strangled to death along a road in Miami County, Ohio.More >>