Beauregard fire crews battle fire in woods near Lee Road 946 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Beauregard fire crews battle fire in woods near Lee Road 946

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Chandler Morgan) (Source: Chandler Morgan)
BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) -

Beauregard firefighters battled a fire near Lee Road 946 in East Alabama Wednesday evening. 

According to officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was a case of arson.  The fire spread to several other areas.

Damage to property has been reported, but no one was injured in the fire.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

Powered by Frankly