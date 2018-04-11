Beauregard fire crews battle fire in woods near Lee Road 946

Beauregard firefighters battled a fire near Lee Road 946 in East Alabama Wednesday evening.

According to officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was a case of arson. The fire spread to several other areas.

Damage to property has been reported, but no one was injured in the fire.

