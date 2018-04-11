GUEST SEGMENT: Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus talks upcoming fundraising concert

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus announced its Maestro for a Moment candidates for its upcoming spring fundraising concert.

The fundraising competition helps to support the organization which works to provide an outstanding orchestra program for the area’s most talented young musicians.

News Leader 9's Jason Dennis and Barbara are among the teams competing to be the Maestro for a Moment. The winning team will be the one that raises the most money to support the youth orchestra.

Stephanie Payne, the executive director of the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus, discusses the fun-loving but important competition.

To donate to the youth orchestra, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.