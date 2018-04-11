Wednesday high school signings

Wednesday was a busy day for college scholarship signings around the area.

In all, 22 athletes signed on the dotted line in a number of different sports at a trio of high schools.

Glenwood had three signees, Columbus High had seven, and Harris County wrapped up the day with a dozen athletes accepting offers from schools.

Glenwood:

Liam Carbone – Baseball, LaGrange College

Nick Adams – Baseball, Columbus State

Quan Holton – Women’s Basketball, Truitt-McConnell

Columbus High:

Thallan Howard – Girls Basketball – Grayson College

Nasya Williams – Girls Basketball – Point University

Aundre Turner – Football – Fort Valley State University

Noah Lott – Boys Basketball – Albany State University

Philip Adams – Football – Georgia Tech

Trent Grantham – Baseball – Columbus State University

Hannah Mishkoff – Track/Cross Country – Columbia College

Harris County:

Brooke McCarty - Point University, Volleyball

Makendra Sparks - Lawson State, Volleyball

Chloe Wegienka - Berry College, Golf

Anthony (AK) Wortham - Manchester (Ind) University, Football

Davis Day - Georgia State, Football

Grady Lee - Georgia Tech, Football

Cole Shafer-Fries - LaGrange College, Football

Hollie Porter - Converse College, Swimming

JaNyce Dumas - Andrew College, Basketball

Shaudai Chandler - Coastal Alabama, Basketball

Brandon Hoffa - Young Harris College, Soccer

Carson Sands - Huntingdon College, Tennis

