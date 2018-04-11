Big Brothers Big Sisters program builds new relationships in the community

The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is building new relationships in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Robert Lowe, a Columbus High School student, was recently matched with a young man as a ‘Big Brother’ and is to provide mentorship.

"I'm mentoring other kids as well and I want to see this as it’s a good foundation for other people. I’m helping others so this is also a good thing for me and a good thing for other children. I’m helping the future and the generation that's coming after me," says Lowe.

Each year, half a million people across America come together to raise money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters as they change how children grow up.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.