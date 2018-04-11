Attorney claims mother of Montravious Thomas wasn't notified after CPD closed the criminal case

In a new statement from the attorney in the case of Montravious Thomas, a 13-year-old Muscogee County student reportedly body slammed by a behavioral specialist, Thomas' mother claims she was not notified of the criminal case being closed.

“No one at the Columbus Police Department saw fit or even considered it reasonable and decent to notify the mother of the victim of their decision to close the criminal case for Montravious Thomas,” says attorney Forrest B. Johnson.

Thomas was reportedly body slammed multiple times on September 12, 2016, by contracted behavioral specialist Bryant Mosley at the AIM Alternative School.



Thomas' attorneys believe those injuries led doctors to ultimately amputate one of his legs. Johnson discussed the issues Tuesday during a press conference saying the case was still open. Hours later, the Columbus Attorney's Office issued a statement to the media, saying:

After a thorough investigation, the Columbus Police Department found no evidence of criminal misconduct and, therefore, this case was closed on April 2, 2018, with no charges being filed.

Thomas' attorneys say they also have an issue with the fact that the police department's lead investigator, who is also a defendant in the case, being an investigator in the case.

“We believe, that an objective investigation by persons not involved in the actual event, would have led to charges against Mosley.”

