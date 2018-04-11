Opelika firefighter injured during training session released from the hospital

An Opelika firefighter who was injured during a training session last month has been released from the hospital.

Captain David Davis is continuing the road to recovery at home under his family’s care. He is one of two firefighters injured during the session which took place at an abandoned house on Anderson Road.

Davis suffered severe burns to 30 percent of his body.

He will head back to UAB hospital next week for evaluation and to establish the next step to recovery.

