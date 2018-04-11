Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teen.More >>
As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spends his second day testifying before Congress, a national data breach scandal involving the social media site has users in the Chattahoochee Valley concerned for their online safety.More >>
An Opelika firefighter who was injured during a training session last month has been released from the hospital.More >>
The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is building new relationships in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Wednesday was a busy day for college scholarship signings around the area. In all, 22 athletes signed on the dotted line in a number of different sports at a trio of high schools.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Local and federal authorities are chasing a murder suspect in Harvest.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The state of North Carolina has a new record for bluefin tuna.More >>
