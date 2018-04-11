Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teen.

John’Nazeivah, Cochran, 16, was last seen at Kendrick High School on April 6.

Cochran is 5’1” and weighs 122 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Cochran's whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400/706-653-3449.

