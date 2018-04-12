Screening of a Columbus-based studio's animated film held at Columbus Infantry Museum theater

The National Infantry Museum Foundation partnered with Fun Academy Motion Pictures to host a private red-carpet screening of a new animated film.

The screening for “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” took place Wednesday at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center Giant Screen Theater.

“Stubby is going to be the real take away part of the film. The other thing that I think people will take away from the film, in general, is the new appreciation for World War I,” says Jordan Beck, vice president of communications for Fun Academy/Voice in Movie.

The movie tells the story of a dog during World War I who stumbled into a training camp in New Haven, Connecticut and goes on the epic journey to becoming the first dog promoted to the rank of U.S. sergeant in the Army.

The movie is in theaters now.

