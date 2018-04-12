Spartan Race returns to Ft. Benning during Best Ranger Competition

The world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand will take place at Fort Benning Saturday.

The Spartan Race will be part of the Best Ranger Competition and consists of different obstacle courses. It’s open to civilians and member of the U.S. Military. The race includes a ‘Spartan Kids’’ for children as young as four years old.

The overall purpose of the race is to challenge people to do something active. The upcoming race will be the third time it has taken place at Fort Benning.

A lot of people think that they can’t do it. That’s kind of a big thing. People come out here and they realize that they don’t have to be an elite athlete to race,’ says Race Director Chris Tallent.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

