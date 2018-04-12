Columbus non-profit brings awareness to sex trafficking

A local non-profit, Micah's Promise, needs your help with bringing awareness to the ongoing issue of child sex trafficking.More >>
As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spends his second day testifying before Congress, a national data breach scandal involving the social media site has users in the Chattahoochee Valley concerned for their online safety.More >>
Candidates in the mayoral race met with the public to answer any questions during a forum at Canaan Baptist Church in Columbus.More >>
The world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand will take place at Fort Benning Saturday.More >>
The National Infantry Museum Foundation partnered with Fun Academy Motion Pictures to host a private red-carpet screening of a new animated film.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).More >>
When you do something embarrassing, thinking about how you would react if you saw someone else in the same situation might reduce your shame, researchers say.More >>
