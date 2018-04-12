Columbus non-profit brings awareness to sex trafficking

A local non-profit, Micah's Promise, needs your help with bringing awareness to the ongoing issue of child sex trafficking.

Micah's Promise is inviting the community to participate in breakout sessions on the impact child sex trafficking has in our community.

The keynote speaker for the 4th annual event is Keisha Head, a nationally known activist, motivational speaker and survivor of child sex trafficking.

Currently, human trafficking is the 2nd largest criminal enterprise and is quickly surpassing the drug trade. The FBI calls it an epidemic as 300,000 children are victims in the U.S.

Not too far from home, 200-300 girls ages 11-14 become victims daily in Georgia.

Micah's Promise is also addressing the issue of the growing need for rehabilitation and care for rescued children. Therefore, these breakout sessions will help their goal of raising funds to build a facility.

"How can we not address this topic?" said Bobbi Starr, Executive Director of Micah's Promise. "These are children, these are our most valuable possessions and they've been being victimized and virtually in front of us and beside us right here hidden in plain sight so, why not?"

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.