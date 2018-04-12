FIRST TO ALERT: Warm afternoons & weekend storms. Forecast here!

This morning is another cool start with morning lows in the 40s. Today's temperatures will quickly warm up and we'll top out near 80 this afternoon under sunny skies. Friday stays quiet and warm with many reaching the low 80s. Clouds begin to build in late Friday ahead of our next weather maker that is expected to move in this weekend.

Timing and threats are still in question as the system is due to slow down once it gets into the southeast. Depending on it's speed on Saturday will greatly influence our forecast. As it stands right now the line of showers and storms will lose it's strength over the Valley so our eastern AL counties have the higher risk of severe storms. The timing looks after 5 AM ET and through 3 PM ET. This could change so please stay tuned!

Cooler air moves in behind the rain and highs on Sunday should be near 70 with highs on Monday in the low 60s. Morning lows on Tuesday will start in the 30s and 40s. Frost could be an issue for some. We quickly return to the upper 70s by Wednesday of next week. All next week looks mostly dry and sunny, too.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.