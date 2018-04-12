CSU holds ‘Rent-a-Pup’ event

Students at Columbus State University can think about paying a different kind of rent at an event involving adoptable dogs.

The event, being held Apr. 13, is being headed up by students within the school’s Department of Communication.

The event will feature dozens of dogs that you can rent.

Here’s how it works: pay five dollars and you will get to spend 15 minutes with a dog currently living in a shelter.

CSU coordinated the event to happen around final exams so that students would be encouraged to take a break and enjoy some time of relaxation with a pet.

Tomorrow’s event will be held at Columbus State's Clocktower from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

