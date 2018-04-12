Eufaula first responders remind students to make good decisions on prom night

First responders in Eufaula are working hard to get the point across to high schoolers that poor decisions could change their lives forever.

The annual “Prom Promise” scenario was acted out for juniors and seniors at Eufaula High School yesterday, Apr. 11.

The scenario shows a very realistic portrayal of how making bad choices, such as drunk driving, can have deadly results.

Fire crews, life flight operators, the Barbour County Coroner’s Office and other officials showed up to be actors.

The goal is to have these scenes play out in teens’ minds, not only during prom season but throughout the year.

