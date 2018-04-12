Vehicle equipment manufacturer holds recruiting event in Columbus

A vehicle equipment manufacturer has representatives traveling to Columbus for a recruiting event.

Representatives from Mando Corporation in Hogansville, Ga. will be at the Department of Labor building today, hosting an event to recruit workers.

The Department of Labor building is located at 700 Veterans Pkwy.

Today’s event is from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET and is open to the public.

