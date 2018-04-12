MCSD honors students entering the military after graduation

The Muscogee County School District saluted a special group of students today.

High school students who have committed to enter the military after graduation were applauded at the ceremony, hosted by Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

Each student was handed a certificate which thanks them for their patriotism and decision to voluntarily commit themselves to the country saying:

In grateful appreciation for the dedication, commitment, and patriotism you demonstrate by your decision to voluntarily pursue military service in one of the Armed Forces of the United States of America.

The event happened in the Carver High School auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.