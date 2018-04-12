MCSD to honor students entering the military after graduation

The Muscogee County School District is saluting a special group of students today.

High school students who have committed to enter the military after graduation will be applauded at the ceremony, hosted by Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

Each student will be handed a certificate which thanks them for their patriotism and decision to voluntarily commit themselves to the country saying:

In grateful appreciation for the dedication, commitment, and patriotism you demonstrate by your decision to voluntarily pursue military service in one of the Armed Forces of the United States of America.

The event is happening in the Carver High School auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

