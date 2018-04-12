Send us your pics - It's National Only Child Day!

(WTVM) – If you’re an only child, Thursday, April 12 is your day!

This day marks National Only Child Day.

Each year on April 10 brothers and sisters celebrate National Sibling Day, but let’s not forget those without brothers and sisters.

Those without siblings have been waiting for this day and took their comments to Twitter, saying "Everyone's sleeping on National Only Child Day."

Everyone's sleeping on National Only Child's day smh — Tuckin n Rollin (@jcampmessiah) April 12, 2018

happy only child day to me!!??and yes i am spoiled?? pic.twitter.com/ORkc1UNLc4 — Morgan?? (@morgankjacob) April 12, 2018

HAPPY NATIONAL ONLY CHILD DAY! HOOORAY FOR ONLY CHILDREN!!! Oh, I see, Twitter. Not as much love for the day celebrating only children. I GET IT. I SEE HOW THIS WORLD WORKS. I AM GOING TO SIT IN MY ROOM ALONE AND PLAY WITH MY MANY TOYS AND CRY ALONE. THANKS. — Ginger Clark (@Ginger_Clark) April 12, 2018

yeah we are weird, bad at sharing things, and it hurts i won’t be an uncle. but today that’s okay. happy national only child day — troy (@tsmig4) April 12, 2018

It’s national only child day today. I finally get the recognition I deserve. #OnlyChild — bayleigh (@bayleightailey) April 12, 2018

