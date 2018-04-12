Send us your pics - It's National Only Child Day! - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Send us your pics - It's National Only Child Day!

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Twitter/meme generator) (Source: Twitter/meme generator)

(WTVM) – If you’re an only child, Thursday, April 12 is your day!

This day marks National Only Child Day.

Each year on April 10 brothers and sisters celebrate National Sibling Day, but let’s not forget those without brothers and sisters.

Send us pictures of you and your parents to pix@wtvm.com.

Those without siblings have been waiting for this day and took their comments to Twitter, saying "Everyone's sleeping on National Only Child Day."

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly