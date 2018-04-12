Wildfire burning near Fort Benning post

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - If you live on post or near Fort Benning expect to see smoke Thursday.

A wildfire is currently burning just off Buchanan Range on post.

The winds will shift to the south on Thursday, and if the fire is still burning, people in the Cusseta area, near Harmony Church, will see smoke.

