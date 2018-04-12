Family and friends called to testify in Wilson Homes Apt. murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The defense rested its case in a Columbus murder trial on Thursday.

Leonard Bonner is accused of shooting his girlfriend Lakeshia Moses in the face and killing her.

The defense called several family and friends who knew the couple to describe their relationship.

Those close to the couple say they were playful and fun to be around.

The shooting happened two years ago at Wilson Homes Apartments.

Police say Facebook posts and two eyewitnesses led them to arrest Bonner.

His attorneys claim the shooting was unintentional, and are now presenting their side of the case.

#HAPPENINGNOW The 2016 murder trial of a 16 y.o. Columbus teen [Lakeshia “Ladybug” Moses] shot in the face at Wilson Homes Apartments. Her boyfriend, 19 year old Lernard Bonner facing charges of murder and aggravated assault. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/6pY0vLzw7S — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) April 12, 2018

The verdict is expected to be reached on Friday.

