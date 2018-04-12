Suspects wanted in Opelika for car break-in and theft

Suspects are wanted in Opelika for breaking into a vehicle and theft.

A resident in the 300 block of Lee Road 414 reported the incident on March 29. According to police, several credit/debit cards were stolen.

Photos of the suspects have been released.

If you have any information about the identity of the individuals, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

