Columbus Pratt & Whitney facility named Large Manufacturer of the Year

A manufacturing facility in Columbus has been honored for its investment and growth in jobs and production.

Pratt & Whitney Columbus was named Large Manufacturer of the Year by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Technical College System of Georgia.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

The award was presented by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal at the annual Governor’s Award Luncheon which was held during Georgia’s annual Manufacturers Appreciation Week.

The Columbus facility has nearly 2,000 workers and includes the Columbus Engine Center, responsible for engine overhauls and Columbus Forge, which provides forged jet engine parts.

“We are honored to be recognized by the State of Georgia for our contribution to the economy, and our continued investment in our facilities here in Columbus,” said Tom Bode, General Manager, Columbus Engine Center.

Pratt & Whitney is investing more than $451 million to grow its Columbus facility and create over 500 new jobs to meet the growing needs of its Geared Turbofan and F-135 production lines.

As the facilities have grown, Pratt & Whitney’s efforts to support the community has grown as well. The manufacturer has donated over $500,000 annually to support activities such as STEAM labs for local school and to build scholarships and internship programs.

