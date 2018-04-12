Elementary school assistant principal arrested for DUI in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An elementary school assistant principal was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday, April 8 around 1:40 a.m.

According to police, an off-duty officer at the Spring Fling Fair saw a 2008 black Dodge Charger travel through a barricade and into the Spring Fling pedestrian walk way.

The driver, 42-year-old Eric Grigsby, traveled throughout the fairgrounds, passing numerous rides and food vending stands.

Grigsby stated that he was attempting to turn around and didn’t realize he was on the fair grounds.

The off-duty officer noticed Grigsby’s eyes were glossy and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown alcoholic beverage.

He told the officer he drank a beer or two prior to operating his vehicle due to ongoing personal problems.

Grigsby agreed to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety test and was later charged with DUI.

According to the Waddell Elementary website, Grigsby is listed as an assistant principal.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.