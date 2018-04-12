LaGrange Animal Shelter to host small adoption event

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange is hosting its small dog adoption event on April 12 – 14.

Several dogs are up for adoption at the LaGrange Animal Shelter located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.

All small breed dogs available for adoption will be $18.50. They will already be spayed or neutered, current on vaccines, and microchipped.

All small breed puppies will be $75. The puppies will come with a voucher to be spayed or neutered.

It will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

