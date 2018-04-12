Man arrested for making false claims on Facebook about location of missing Columbus woman

Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is set to open in May.More >>
A man was arrested in Columbus after reportedly taunting the family of a missing Columbus woman on Facebook.More >>
The Muscogee County School District saluted a special group of students today.More >>
Many sheriffs across Alabama are being questioned about whether they may be breaking the law.More >>
An organization has been looking for a park to adopt and improve. A massive fire at a park in Columbus has provided the perfect opportunity.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
