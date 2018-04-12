Man arrested for making false claims on Facebook about location of missing Columbus woman

A man was arrested in Columbus after reportedly taunting the family of a missing Columbus woman on Facebook.

Travis Gardner, 26, is accused of sending Facebook messages to the family of Ebony Giddens, who was reported missing March 12, claiming to know of her whereabouts and demanding money.

He was arrested Wednesday, April 11 and is charged with criminal attempt theft by extortion and terroristic threats and intimidation.

Giddens' cousin says Gardner posted on Facebook, "I know where she is" and " it will cost you a fee." The post went on to say, "$1 million or you will never see here again."

Giddens' family believes Gardner was playing a cruel joke, but a judge ordered him to be held in jail on a bond of more than $23,000.

Gardner's bond is set as follows:

Terroristic threats and intimidation - $11,721.25

Criminal attempt theft by extortion- $11,721.25

Total: $23,442.50

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Giddens.

