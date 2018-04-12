Man arrested for making false claims on Facebook about the location of missing Columbus woman

A man was arrested in Columbus after reportedly taunting the family of missing Columbus woman on Facebook.More >>
A man was arrested in Columbus after reportedly taunting the family of missing Columbus woman on Facebook.More >>
An organization has been looking for a park to adopt and improve. A massive fire at a park in Columbus has provided the perfect opportunity.More >>
An organization has been looking for a park to adopt and improve. A massive fire at a park in Columbus has provided the perfect opportunity.More >>
The world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand will take place at Fort Benning Saturday.More >>
The world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand will take place at Fort Benning Saturday.More >>
Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is set to open in May.More >>
Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is set to open in May.More >>
Many sheriffs across Alabama are being questioned about whether they may be breaking the law.More >>
Many sheriffs across Alabama are being questioned about whether they may be breaking the law.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>