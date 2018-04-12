Man arrested in Columbus on attempted extortion, terroristic threat charges

A man was arrested in Columbus on attempted extortion and terroristic threat charges.

Travis Gardner, 26, was arrested Wednesday, April 11 and is charged with criminal attempt theft by extortion and terroristic threats and intimidation.

His Recorder’s Court Hearing was Thursday, April 12 at 9 a.m.

Gardner's bond is set as follows:

Terroristic threats and intimidation - $11,721.25

Criminal attempt theft by extortion- $11,721.25

Total: $23,442.50

