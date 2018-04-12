Great Wolf Lodge continues hiring event for LaGrange opening

Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is set to open in May.

This week, the resort is working to hire hundreds of people to work.

Many people are excited about the new business opening in the area. Great Wolf Lodge will have more than 450 rooms for guests and needs to build a team to get the water park, arcade, and restaurant up and running.

People have been coming to the location to land one of the nearly 700 jobs. General Manager Keith Furnas says his staff has already interviewed over 1,000 people this week.

"It's a great community. We have had so many fantastic people to come through that it's hard to choose at times. We are just excited to be a part of the community and in a couple of weeks, we'll be open. So, we're focused on getting people hired, trained, and excited to see guests come in to see what Great Wolfe Lodge Georgia has to offer,” says Furnas.

Furnas says about 70 percent of the positions have been filled, but more people are still needed. Interviews will be conducted until Saturday.

