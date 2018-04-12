Great Wolf Lodge continues hiring event for LaGrange opening

The world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand will take place at Fort Benning Saturday.More >>
Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is set to open in May.More >>
Many sheriffs across Alabama are being questioned about whether they may be breaking the law.More >>
A class from Calvary Christian School in Columbus traveled to the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.More >>
A man was arrested in Columbus on attempted extortion and terroristic threat charges.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
