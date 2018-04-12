Nonprofit organization to adopt and rebuild Columbus playground destroyed by fire

An organization has been looking for a park to adopt and improve. A massive fire at a park in Columbus has provided the perfect opportunity.

Fit Kids Inc. is in the process of adopting Theo McGhee Park located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The park’s playground was destroyed by fire in March.

One of Fit Kids’ major tasks will be rebuilding the playground. The group hopes to raise $50,000 towards rebuilding and upgrading the entire play area.

Fit Kids’ mission is to help prevent the rise of childhood obesity and diabetes through nutrition education and youth fitness programs.

