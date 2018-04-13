Columbus airport conducts crash exercise to test emergency plan

The Columbus Airport Commission is required by federal law to stage a mock crash of a commercial aircraft to test command and control functions and they will comply today.

The simulation also tests the airport's response and its mutual aid providers.

The exercise is conducted every three years and will run until completed properly.

Participants include Columbus police, fire, EMS, Marshal’s Office, Red Cross, and WHINSEC students in the Interagency Crisis Action Planning course.

