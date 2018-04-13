HAPPENING NOW: Columbus airport conducts crash exercise to test - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

HAPPENING NOW: Columbus airport conducts crash exercise to test emergency plan

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)
(Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Airport Commission is required by federal law to stage a mock crash of a commercial aircraft to test command and control functions and they will comply today.

The simulation also tests the airport's response and its mutual aid providers.

The exercise is conducted every three years and will run until completed properly.

Participants include Columbus police, fire, EMS, Marshal’s Office, and Red Cross.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly