The Power of Goodwill: Boston diners leave waiter a life-changing tip

Three sisters recently gave a waiter in Boston quite the life-changing tip, and it was not monetary.

The three are from Concord, Ma. are always planning the next adventure, but it might be tough to top their trip to Boston.

The trio of grandmothers were headed to the P!nk concert when they stopped at a Legal Sea Foods restaurant.

Their waiter was working extra hours to buy an engagement ring for his girlfriend, so he could propose.

One of the grandmothers wanting to help him out got him a ring, but it was the one off her own finger.

“I just did it, you know? He loved her, and he didn’t have a ring,” said Sharon Heinemann, the woman who donated her ring.

“We were all so touched by it. Sharon didn’t hesitate at all. She just took the ring right off her finger,” said Rita Blanchette, another of the women.

“Got down on his knee and he held the ring out, and he says, ‘Maria, I love you. Will you marry me?’ She was crying. She says, ‘Yes, yes, Mattheus!’” said Ginny Krowe, another of the grandmothers.

All of the grannies are excited to say they will be front row at the wedding when the date is set.

