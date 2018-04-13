Suspect arrested in connection with Columbus Great Clips armed robbery in March

An armed robbery occurred at the Great Clips on Macon Rd. back in March, and now an arrest has been made.

Alan Hembree has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, theft by shoplifting and aggravated assault.

According to police reports, Hembree used a knife during the robbery.

Hembree is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Apr. 14 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.