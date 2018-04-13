The Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show postponed to September

Vendors from across the Southeast were going to be coming to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to participate in the 4th annual Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show.

Originally scheduled for Apr. 13-15, the Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show showcases vintage and handmade goods in a market setting.

In a Facebook post, those behind the show have announced that the show will now take place Sept. 14-16.

“We wish that it could be next weekend as planned, however, having the show in September will give us the opportunity to create an AMAZING experience for you!” reads the post.

They also promise that they have some great things in hand despite the date change.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.