Alert Center Action Day in effect Sunday

An Alert Center Action Day is in effect Sunday, April 15th for the entire Chattahoochee Valley.

A cold front will bring a slow-moving line of storms into our viewing area beginning early Sunday morning. This line will be weakening as it moves eastward, but the potential for strong to severe storms is there.

Damaging wind is the primary threat, but heavy rain and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Conditions should be drying out - and cooling down - Sunday afternoon and evening.

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, and download the WTVM Weather App for constant updates!

