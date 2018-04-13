Water line busts on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus, blocks traffic

A water line has busted on Wynnton Rd. closing an eastbound lane of traffic.

The bust is located in front of Columbus Museum.

According to Columbus Water Works, a lid came off one of the pipes as they were working on it, causing the water to burst out. They are currently working to cut it off.

At this time, a water disruption in the area has been reported.

Drivers should expect delays in the area in the meantime.

