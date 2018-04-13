Best Ranger competition kicks off in Ft. Benning

More than 50 two-man teams from around the world are in the Chattahoochee Valley at the Best Ranger competition testing their physical conditioning.

One of the toughest competitions in the world is in full swing at Ft. Benning putting their physical strengths to the test throughout the entire weekend, kicking off with an 8-mile run.

“They will fire a multitude of weapons, they will conduct all sorts of military tasks and will be evaluated on them, graded on them," said Col. Doug Vincent, Commander of the Airborne and Ranger Brigade. "A lot of physical activity, a lot of swimming of victory pond, they will do fast searches out of helicopters.”

All Rangers qualified after completing a 61-day Ranger school with the some of the same activities in the competition.

They will have little to no sleep and food—just hard work and dedication. In all, they will have completed more than 65 miles on foot in three days.

This all ties in to Ft. Benning’s 35th centennial celebration and infantry week.

“It’s very hard to earn your Ranger tab. The U.S military which is 1-percent of the US population, 1-percent has their ranger tab, so, it’s that 1-percent of the 1-percent and these are the best of that 1-percent right here at Ft. Benning,” said Vincent.

And by Sunday, we will know who the 2018 best Ranger team is.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.