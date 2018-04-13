Best Ranger competition kicks off in Ft. Benning

The Columbus Airport Commission is required by federal law to stage a mock crash of a commercial aircraft to test command and control functions and they will comply today.More >>
The Columbus Airport Commission is required by federal law to stage a mock crash of a commercial aircraft to test command and control functions and they will comply today.More >>
More than 50 two-man teams from around the world are in the Chattahoochee Valley at the Best Ranger competition testing their physical conditioning.More >>
More than 50 two-man teams from around the world are in the Chattahoochee Valley at the Best Ranger competition testing their physical conditioning.More >>
A water line has busted on Wynnton Rd. closing an eastbound lane of traffic.More >>
A water line has busted on Wynnton Rd. closing an eastbound lane of traffic.More >>
An Alert Center Action Day is in effect Sunday, April 15th for the entire Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
An Alert Center Action Day is in effect Sunday, April 15th for the entire Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Vendors from across the Southeast were going to be coming to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to participate in the 4th annual Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show.More >>
Vendors from across the Southeast were going to be coming to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to participate in the 4th annual Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Seven people were injured, four critically, and a total of about 16 people were in the building when the fire broke out. Several people had to jump from the third floor of the building, and at least one baby was dropped and caught by someone as the flames spread.More >>
Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Seven people were injured, four critically, and a total of about 16 people were in the building when the fire broke out. Several people had to jump from the third floor of the building, and at least one baby was dropped and caught by someone as the flames spread.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>