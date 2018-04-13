CSU Athletics begins partnership with SuperCharged sports drinks

Columbus State University Athletics has a new official sports drink.

SuperCharged is a Natural Sports Beverage Company based out of Cataula, Ga.

A signing event will be held in the Lumpkin Center’s President’s Club Wednesday, Apr. 18 at 12:00 p.m.

SuperCharged owner Nick Smith, Director of Development for Athletics Theo Howard, and CSU Athletic Director Todd Reeser will officially begin the partnership during the event.

Dean Linda Hadley and the Turner College of Business previously began a partnership with SuperCharged in Feb. 2018.

