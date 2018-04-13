Verdict reached in Wilson Homes Apt. murder trial

The jury has reached a verdict in a 2016 Columbus murder trial.

Lernard Bonner, accused of shooting Lakeshia Mosses at Wilson Homes in July 2016, was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and one count of involuntary manslaughter. He was found not guilty of malice murder.

Moses was shot in her face while in bed.

Bonner has maintained his innocence since the shooting death happened two years ago and his defense attorney argued throughout the trial that the shooting was an accident.

“I believe it would be such a tragedy to convict someone when the evidence is not here to support a conviction,” said defense attorney, Nancy Miller.

According to Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly, there was no denying the evidence. During his closing argument, he aimed to outline intent and purpose for the deadly shooting of Moses, who was 16 at the time of her death.

“He pulled the trigger. Guns don’t go off on their own," said Kelly.

The guilty verdict came after two hours of deliberating.

Bonner could potentially face life in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.